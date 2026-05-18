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‘Joked about Congress for 7 years’: Vir Das slams comment that he targets only BJP government
Vir Das was recently questioned by a netizen about why he was only criticising the failures of the Narendra Modi-led central government, and not those of other governments.
Stand-up comedy is renowned across the globe not just for the entertainment it provides audiences, but also for stirring the mind and stimulating thought. Aside from making people laugh and offering them enjoyment, certain stand-up comedians — particularly satirists — ask challenging questions to the authorities that many may be hesitant to raise and spotlight the issues the public faces, amplifying voices that may easily go unheard. Over the years, several Indian stand-up comedians have found themselves embroiled in controversies due to this, and one major figure among them is Vir Das.
His “Two Indias” monologue during a performance at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington in November 2021 had courted massive controversy and even led to several police complaints being filed against him for allegedly insulting India on foreign soil. However, not many attempted to provide “fitting replies” to the monologue’s content, which delved into the country’s purported duality on issues such as the response to COVID-19, air pollution, farmers’ agitations, cricket, and incidents of rape.
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Vir Das attacked for ‘asking questions’ to Modi govt
Recently, he was questioned by a netizen about why he was only criticising the failures of the Narendra Modi-led central government, and not those of other governments, including those led by opposition parties in certain states. Vir, meanwhile, tore into this comment, pointing out that he was a staunch critic of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government that ruled India from 2004 to 2014.
“Never saw Vir asking questions to the Mamata Banerjee government (West Bengal), the MK Stalin government (Tamil Nadu), or the Arvind Kejriwal government (Delhi), as if they were perfect administrators and did no wrong. Modi supporters question Modi the most. It is the one-sided hypocrites like Vir Das who polluted the discourse,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to the comedian’s tweet about the ongoing economic crisis.
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In response, Vir wrote, “Ha! Sir. I did jokes about the Congress on primetime television every night for seven years. Done jokes, songs, sketches, about every single leader in power long before this government. Will be doing them long after for the next one. In any sensible society, with power comes parody. Accept that and move the hell on.”
The comedian’s original post on the economic crisis and the Indian government’s handling of it read, “In the near future, as this economic crisis unfolds, it’s going to be important for us to ask questions of our leadership. When you do, your replies and your timeline will be flooded with hate and attacks. Don’t take it personally, it simply means the question was a really good one. The quality of the question is directly proportional to the number of anonymous replies.”
In the near future, as this economic crisis unfolds, it’s going to be important for us to ask questions of our leadership. When you do, your replies and your timeline will be flooded with hate and attacks. Don’t take it personally, it simply means the question was a really good…
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2026
About Vir Das
Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern Indian stand-up comedy scene, Vir Das has appeared in over 100 stand-up shows and created multiple stand-up specials. He has also acted in several films, including Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Revolver Rani, Mastizaade, Santa Banta, Raakh, and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.
He made his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.
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