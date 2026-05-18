‘Joked about Congress for 7 years’: Vir Das slams comment that he targets only BJP government

Stand-up comedy is renowned across the globe not just for the entertainment it provides audiences, but also for stirring the mind and stimulating thought. Aside from making people laugh and offering them enjoyment, certain stand-up comedians — particularly satirists — ask challenging questions to the authorities that many may be hesitant to raise and spotlight the issues the public faces, amplifying voices that may easily go unheard. Over the years, several Indian stand-up comedians have found themselves embroiled in controversies due to this, and one major figure among them is Vir Das.

His “Two Indias” monologue during a performance at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington in November 2021 had courted massive controversy and even led to several police complaints being filed against him for allegedly insulting India on foreign soil. However, not many attempted to provide “fitting replies” to the monologue’s content, which delved into the country’s purported duality on issues such as the response to COVID-19, air pollution, farmers’ agitations, cricket, and incidents of rape.