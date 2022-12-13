Johny Lever cracks up Jackie Shroff and Ahmed Khan in Baap BTS video, watch

The makers of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Baap recently shared a BTS video.

“Parde par yeh kare kamaal, aur parde ke peeche? Khud hi dekh lo..Full-on dhamaal, bawaal aur masti bemisaal. Here’s your sneak peek into the sets of this #BaapOfAllFilm,” read the description of the clip.

From the looks of it, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty seemed to have had lot of fun on set, with veteran comedian Johny Lever making everyone laugh thanks to his antics. The clip also shows the lead stars acing some action moves as they bonded with each other after giving their takes. Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan also had a blast on set.

The movie marks the first time Sunny, Jackie, Sanjay and Mithun will be seen gracing the screen together. The out-and-out actioner is bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and his wife Shairaah Ahmed Khan’s banner Paper Doll Entertainment along with Zee Studios.