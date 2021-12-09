Johnny Lever recreates K3G’s funny scene with son Jesse Lever to celebrate its 20 years: ‘This scene will always be special’

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will turn 20 on December 14. Ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary, actor Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever recreated one of the most popular scenes from the family drama in which they originally featured.

The father-son duo enacted the scene where Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohan goes to Johnny Lever and Himani Shivpuri to enquire about the whereabouts of his elder brother Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The particular scene had Jesse Lever playing Johnny Lever’s on-screen son Ghasitaram.

Sharing the video, Johnny Lever wrote, “20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team!”

Jesse Lever said the scene will always be special to him as it was the first time he shared screen space with his father. “#haldiramkathodakhiskahai- #ghasitaram. #20yearsofK3G. This scene will always be special, because the first one always is..With Daddy @iam_johnylever @hrithikroshan sir @karanjohar Sir @hshivpuri Ma’am. Also thank you @punitdmalhotra for casting me in this huge film! #kabhikhushikabhigham,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14, 2001. It starred an ensemble cast including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Over the years, the film’s songs and dialogues have gained popularity among cinephiles.

To mark the 20 years of the film, KJo invited its fans to be a part of the celebration as he shared on Instagram, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since,” Karan Johar wrote, adding, “I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course – the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time – it’s all about loving your…family!”