Johny Lever collaborates with kids Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever for the first time for ‘Don’t Touch Me’ challenge

Comedian Johny Lever’s debut collaboration with children Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever is going viral. The Lever family gave the ‘Don’t Touch Me’ challenge their own twist and shared it on Instagram reels. Sharing the video, Johny Lever wrote, “Vaccine lene tak #donttouchmechallenge #firstreel With my kids @its_jamielever & @jesse_lever #dontrushchallenge maybe later ! #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro.”

Jamie Lever shared the video with the caption, “Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam All thanks to Jesse’s hard work! ⚡️& special thanks to @aaronkondru”, while Jesse Lever wrote, “Don’t rush to touch ! #donttouchmechallenge before #dontrushchallenge with Daddy @iam_johnylever & @its_jamielever The first together ❤️ 🎥: @aaronkondru 🎶 @papermakerastar ✨#reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reelsindia #love #peace #joy #thankyoulord.”

While Johny Lever made his brand name as a funny-man in Bollywood, his kids Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever are also trying to make inroads here.

See the viral video of Johny Lever with his kids Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever here:

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com when Jamie Lever was asked if being Johny Lever’s daughter give you easy access to the industry, she shared, “My dad made it very difficult for me. He questioned me on my plans and how I was going to go forward. He was never in the picture. My friends have helped me out with contacts of casting directors. I made calls and auditioned. People were curious about me, which is why some of my videos went viral. One such video went viral and reached Abbas-Mustan. That is how the journey started. These videos led to more work. So, for me, work got me more work. My father gets to know of my offers only when I tell him.”

We have seen Jamie and Jessey sharing funny videos earlier and ace comedian Johny Lever too had joined his daughter Jamie earlier for a hilarious TikTok video. But this is the first time all three of them have come together.

On the work front, Johny will be seen in Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. It is expected to hit theatres this year.