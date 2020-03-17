Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Johnny and Jamie Lever’s hilarious act is winning over the internet, watch video

In the viral clip, Johnny and Jamie Lever can be seen enacting a comedic sequence from the 2002 movie Awara Paagal Deewana.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 5:26:02 pm
johnny and jamie lever Johnny and Jamie Lever in a still from the TikTok video.

Comedian Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever recently shared screen space in a hilarious TikTok video. In the viral clip, the two can be seen enacting a comedic sequence from the 2002 movie Awara Paagal Deewana. The original scene featured Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever.

The video was shared by Johnny and Jamie on Twitter. The former shared it with a caption that read, “My daughter @Its_JamieLever did this for me, and I did this for you baapu! @SirPareshRawal.”

Paresh Rawal responded to the clip and tweeted, “Ha hA hA hA … Thanks Johny bhai as you are my favourite and one of the finest human being I know of … Jamie is a hugely talented bundle of joy and fun … my regards to both of you and may god be with you @iamjohnylever @Its_JamieLever.”

Johnny Lever was last seen on the big screen in the role of Winston Churchgate in Housefull 4.

