John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, Priyanka Chopra reacts; fans say, ‘GOAT recognises GOAT’

The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left a deep void in the Hindi film industry. Tributes have poured in from around the world after her passing, and now Hollywood actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena has paid tribute to Asha Bhosle on Instagram.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of Asha Bhosle singing on stage. The photo shows Asha dressed in a white outfit as she croons on stage. Cena shared the image as a mark of respect and did not write any caption for it — a practice Cena follows on his social media. However, Priyanka Chopra reacted to his post, writing, “🔥❤️ Queen.” For the unversed, Priyanka and John have starred together in the 2025 film Head of State.