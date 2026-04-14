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John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, Priyanka Chopra reacts; fans say, ‘GOAT recognises GOAT’
Hollywood actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena has paid tribute to Asha Bhosle on Instagram.
The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left a deep void in the Hindi film industry. Tributes have poured in from around the world after her passing, and now Hollywood actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena has paid tribute to Asha Bhosle on Instagram.
He took to Instagram to share a photo of Asha Bhosle singing on stage. The photo shows Asha dressed in a white outfit as she croons on stage. Cena shared the image as a mark of respect and did not write any caption for it — a practice Cena follows on his social media. However, Priyanka Chopra reacted to his post, writing, “🔥❤️ Queen.” For the unversed, Priyanka and John have starred together in the 2025 film Head of State.
Many Indian fans also responded to his post. A fan wrote, “Didn’t expect John to know her.” Another fan commented, “GOAT recognize GOAT.” One user wrote, “India loves you, John.”
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Earlier, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also remembered Asha Bhosle and recalled the time when he worked with her on the duet “You’re the One for Me”. Sharing pictures with the singer on Instagram, Brett Lee wrote, “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.”
Also Read – Asha Bhosle, India’s most versatile and prolific voice, is no more
Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Her last rites were attended by family members, friends, politicians, and many from the Hindi film industry, including Tabu, Ranveer Singh, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rakesh Roshan, Asha Parekh and others.
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