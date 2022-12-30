John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares rare family portrait ahead of New Year celebrations. See here

Pathaan actor John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal has shared a few rare portraits with the Abraham family ahead of New Year’s celebrations. In the family picture John is seen posing with Priya, his parents Firoza Irani and Abraham John, brother Alan Abraham and others.

In the pictures, John and Priya are seen donning a casual look. See here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Abraham (@,” anothepriyarunchal)

Along with the pictures, Priya pasted a loved up emoticon as the caption. John’s fans and followers were delighted to see their pictures with family as it is known that Priya is extremely camera shy and prefers to stay away from the public glare. John’s fans poured in their love for John and his family. One person wrote, “Aww great fam jam pic. Miss you love ❤️,” another wrote, “Best photo till now 😍 beautiful family love you everyone ❤️.” Another fan wished them a happy new year, as they wrote, “Aww so sweet family pic 😍, Happy new year to all 🎊🍾🥂.”

John tied the knot with Priya in 2014, the couple recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. The couple rarely appear together in public as Priya, an investment banker based in the US, and visits India to spend time with John periodically. The actor had shared pictures with Priya on his birthday last year.

On the work front, John was last seen in Attack, his upcoming film, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. John plays a rakish antogonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial.