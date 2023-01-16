scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares family photo with their pet dogs: ‘Gotta love the fab four’

Animal lovers John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal posed for a 'fab four' photo with their two pet dogs.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal tied the knot in 2014. (Photo: Priya/Instagram)
John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares family photo with their pet dogs: ‘Gotta love the fab four’
Pathaan actor John Abraham is an animal lover, and he’s spoken about the same on many occasions. The actor’s wife Priya Runchal on Monday shared a sweet family photo with their two adopted dogs. Calling themselves the ‘fab four’, she mentioned how one could think about making a film about their pets’ dostana.

She thanked a friend in the post for hosting them, as she further wrote, “yeah yeah @thejohnabraham and @priyarunchal are cool and all, but who’s making a film about sia & bailey’s dostana? 🐶 ps: gotta love the fab four ✨.”

Fans dropped heartfelt replies on the post, as one wrote, “Thank you so so much for adopting these two ❤️ you both are incredibly amazing humans may god bless you always,” while another added, “Perfect family.” As fans showered the family with love, many also seemed lovestruck by the poochies, as they wrote, “Dia and Bailey is so so cute ❤️ love them.”

Also Read |John Abraham gets overwhelmed with audience’s love for Pathaan trailer, says ‘Can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)

 

Earlier, Priya Runchal shared a few rare portraits with the Abraham family ahead of New Year’s celebrations. In the family picture, John was seen posing with Priya, his parents Firoza Irani and Abraham John, brother Alan Abraham and others.

John tied the knot with Priya in 2014, and they recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. The couple rarely appears together in public as Priya is an investment banker based in the US, and visits India to spend time with John periodically. The actor had shared pictures with Priya on his birthday last year.

On the work front, John was last seen in Attack and his upcoming film, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. John plays a rakish antagonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

