John Abraham to promote football World Cup in India

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who is a self-confessed soccer fan, is all set to promote the upcoming FIFA World Cup in India.

The 41-year-old ‘Madras Cafe’ star has been roped in by Sony Six for their campaign to build anticipation for the football tournament.

“It is a known fact that John shares a great deal of love and passion for the sport and it is through this partnership that we would like to build anticipation for the upcoming FIFA event,” the channel said in a release today.

The 20th FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Brazil from June 12 to July 13 this year.

The actor may also be joined by some football stars from England, France, Portugal and France for this campaign.

