John Abraham to soon begin filming Satyamev Jayate 2

John Abraham and Milap Zaveri will reunite for actioner Satyamev Jayate 2. John Abraham and Milap Zaveri will reunite for actioner Satyamev Jayate 2.

Bollywood star John Abraham and filmmaker Milap Zaveri are set to begin shooting for Satyamev Jayate 2, the sequel to their 2018 hit actioner Satyamev Jayate. Zaveri on Tuesday expressed his happiness over beginning his second collaboration with John as a director.

Sharing pictures of himself and John, the director wrote, “Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my ⁦@TheJohnAbraham after 3 months!⁩ #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way!”

Milap Zaveri told indianexpress.com that Satyamev Jayate 2 will go on floors as soon as John Abraham completes the shoot of Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga in July. “We are planning to roll as soon as possible. The moment John finishes his Mumbai Saga shoot next month, we begin immediately after that. And the team is prepared to take all precautions and follow all rules,” the director said.

Satyamev Jayate 2 will be one of the first films to go on floors after the Maharashtra government allowed conditional resumption of film and TV shoots in non-containment zones.

The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, enforced on March 25, forced the Hindi film industry to shut shop. While many in Bollywood are still contemplating the risks involved in resuming shoot amid the pandemic, Zaveri said it wasn’t a difficult decision for him and John Abhram.

“We are confident we will be fine especially as we will take all safety measures. We all have to learn to live with the virus now. John is fully charged to shoot,” Milap Zaveri said.

Satyamev Jayate 2 was earlier announced to arrive in theaters on Gandhi Jayanti later this year, but the pandemic has cast an uncertainty on the opening of cinema halls in the country.

