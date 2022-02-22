John Abraham announces ‘action-packed’ Tehran, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

John Abraham on Tuesday morning dropped the first look of his next film, titled Tehran. Announcing the film, John wrote, “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next.” Tehran marks John’s first collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which has previously delivered hits with projects such as Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Mimi and more.

The film, which is said to be based on true events, has been directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is set to head to the theaters on Republic Day next year. John Abraham‘s Tehran is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s much anticipated film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is touted to be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. It also marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first project. The film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, directed by Luv Ranjan, is eyeing at the same release date.

John, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting projects to his kitty. He will be seen in Attack, Ek Villain Returns and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. As per reports, John is set to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s film, which also stars Deepika in the lead role.

Last year, John was asked if he’d ever release films on digital platforms, a trend that has seen a boom in the last year. “I believe, in my head, I am a big screen hero, and I will come on the large screen,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“At this point, I can’t even visualise myself coming for a subscription fees, it is difficult. All my films have been designed for the big screen for the next three years. So that is the way it is going to be for the next few years at least. I don’t have the time to do anything else outside of big screen films at this point of time… But, never say never,” he continued.