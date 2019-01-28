Have you seen these photos of John Abraham, Samantha Akkineni and Ishaan Khatter?

From John Abraham’s look in Batla House to Samantha Akkineni’s new photo, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles.

Vivek Oberoi shared the photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, “We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad @oberoi_suresh and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support.” Vivek will be portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing a photo from the sets of reality show Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone wrote, “Training for next Marvel movie @rannvijaysingha.”

John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of Romeo Akbar Walter, also has Batla House in his kitty. Nikkhil Advani took to Instagram and shared, “The countdown to completion. After 4 yrs of writing and 3 months of shooting, we are almost there.”

Richa Chadha, who will be seen next in Shakeela, posted a photo on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni looked beautiful in a photo shared on her Instagram account.

Ishaan Khatter shared a photo from his recent photoshoot.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz’s boyfriend Andrew Kneebone wrote, “@ileana_official at Fiji! For some reason I really want to go back :)”

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram account to post a beautiful photo.