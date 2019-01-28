Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of John Abraham, Samantha Akkineni and Ishaan Khatter?

Samantha Akkineni, Sunny Leone, Richa Chadha, Ishaan Khatter and Aditi Rao Hydari among others shared photos on their social media handles.

john abraham batla house to vivek oberoi PM Narendra Modi
While John Abraham is shooting for Batla House, Vivek Oberoi has started shooting for PM Narendra Modi biopic.

From John Abraham’s look in Batla House to Samantha Akkineni’s new photo, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles.

vivek oberoi stars shooting for PM Narendra Modi
(Source: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi shared the photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, “We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad @oberoi_suresh and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support.” Vivek will be portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi.

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha
(Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sharing a photo from the sets of reality show Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone wrote, “Training for next Marvel movie @rannvijaysingha.”

John Abraham in Batla HOUSE
(Source: John Abraham/Instagram)

John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of Romeo Akbar Walter, also has Batla House in his kitty. Nikkhil Advani took to Instagram and shared, “The countdown to completion. After 4 yrs of writing and 3 months of shooting, we are almost there.”

Richa Chadha
(Source: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha, who will be seen next in Shakeela, posted a photo on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni
(Source: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni looked beautiful in a photo shared on her Instagram account.

ishaan khatter photoshoot
(Source: Ishaan Khatter /Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter shared a photo from his recent photoshoot.

ileana d cruz
(Source: Andrew Kneebone/Instagram)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz’s boyfriend Andrew Kneebone wrote, “@ileana_official at Fiji! For some reason I really want to go back :)”

aditi rao hydari
(Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram account to post a beautiful photo.

