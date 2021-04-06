John Abraham starts shooting for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has found its antagonist in actor John Abraham. While there have been various rumours about the Dhoom actor starring in the film, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. But it seems like the rumours have now gotten solidified as John was recently photographed with director Siddharth Anand at Yash Raj Films’ studio.

In a photo that is circulating on social media, John and Siddharth seem to be engaged in prep of the film. A source close to the development says that director Anand and producer Aditya Chopra want to keep the details about Pathan under wraps until the time is right.

“Siddharth Anand is mounting this film as the biggest action extravaganza that India has seen and they are being extremely protective about information coming out. There is a shroud of mystery around this project and producer Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand want to keep it that way. It’s a huge film and they want to reveal details at the right moment,” the source was quoted as saying.

We earlier told you Shah Rukh and John will finally begin shooting together for crucial action sequences of Pathan from April 2. An insider confirmed to indianexpress.com, “It’s confirmed that John will be playing an antagonist in Pathan. He has been busy with other films all this while and now he is preparing for Pathan. The actor will start shooting at YRF studios from April 2. SRK and John will shoot for multiple action sequences.”

Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone who will start shooting for the film later this month. The film will also see superstar Salman Khan in a special role. He shot his portions in February.