John Abraham starrer Attack to release ahead of Independence Day

Attack is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand. (Photo: John Abraham/ Twitter) Attack is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand. (Photo: John Abraham/ Twitter)

John Abraham’s action thriller Attack will release on August 14, 2020.

To be directed by debutante filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie is based on a true story about a hostage crisis.

Lakshya will also write the screenplay of the film, which will go on floors later this month.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.

The film is a joint collaboration between John’s JA Entertainment, Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions.

Excited to share the RELEASE DATE of my film, ATTACK. Written & Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on 14th August, 2020. Happy to partner with ⁦@jayantilalgada⁩ @ajay0701 @PenMovies @johnabrahament ⁦⁦@LakshyaRajAnand⁩ pic.twitter.com/MFTXhXq4tE — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 30, 2019

“Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John Abraham said in a statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App