John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty relive Dostana days as they groove to ‘Shut up and bounce’: ‘The reunion we didn’t know we needed’

John Abraham and Shilpa Shetty recently had a reunion of sorts when the former graced the sets of Shetty’s new show Shape Of You. On the show, the duo spoke of all things fitness and films. But behind the scenes, Shilpa made sure to make a reel about the experience.

On Monday, Shilpa dropped an adorable video of herself and Abraham grooving to their popular song “Shut Up and Bounce” from the movie Dostana.

The video’s caption read, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed.” Dressed in all black and all white, the stars looked stunning as they relived the good old times.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, “Shut Up and Bounce” is also remembered for John Abraham’s bold look and Shilpa Shetty’s easy, sexy moves.

Dharma Productions’ Dostana was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. It also starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Bobby Deol and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. The film released in 2008.