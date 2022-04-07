John Abraham shares post after Attack fails at box office: ‘Whatever appreciation we have received…’

Actor John Abraham has thanked fans for the appreciation that his film Attack has received. He took to Instagram and shared a post, mentioning that this film had weathered three waves of the pandemic, and that he was very proud of the outcome. Attack wasn’t able to make much of an impact at the box office, and got steamrolled by SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

John Abraham wrote, “Whatever appreciation we have received for the film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. Attack was an honest, humble experiment on our part, to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves, but we got what we wanted. I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on Attack.” He captioned his post, “Once again, Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Attack opened on a low note, and could only make Rs 11 crore in the first five days of its release. According to Box Office India, the film earned only Rs 1 crore approximately on its sixth day. The film is an action thriller, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and is touted to be inspired by true events. Attack is produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor, and is expected to have a sequel as well.