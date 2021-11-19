John Abraham spots fan secretly filming him, snatches his phone and records a message. Watch

Actor John Abraham recently interacted with a fan who was trying to secretly film him on the streets of Mumbai. In a video that is doing the rounds online, John approached the fan sneakily, and snatched away his phone. He initially made it seem as if he is upset, but proceeded to record a special message on the phone.

After seizing the fan’s phone, John looked into the camera and said, “Hi, how are you? Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.” He then handed the phone back to the fan and carried on with his day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh SatyamevaJayate2 (@thejohnabraham_suresh)

The actor’s fans appreciated the gesture. One person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post carrying the video, “In times when stars have tight security, John is open to interacting with his fans.” Others called him ‘humble’. The actor was also showered with heart emojis.

John certainly makes efforts to please his fans. Ahead of the release of his last film, Mumbai Saga, he’d spoken about his mass appeal. “You must do films that relate to a mass audience, not just a few people, probably, sitting in one fancy theatre. I think this film reaches out to the masses. When you in the interiors of India they really remember these characters, they are memorable,” he had said.

John’s new film, Satyameva Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, will release on November 25. He will also co-star with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the yet-to-be-announced Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner. He recently wrapped up Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.