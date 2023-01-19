scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
John Abraham says the entire world including him wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen; calls Deepika Padukone a ‘sweetheart’

John Abraham opened up about his Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor also discussed his character Jim from the movie.

Only a few days remain until the premiere of Pathaan, and John Abraham, who plays the movie’s antagonist, gave a plethora of reasons for viewers to see it on big screens. The actor discussed Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the silver screen and provided a sneak peek at his Pathaan character Jim. John was also all hearts for Deepika Padukone and revealed that he is ‘fond’ of her.

In a video released by YRF, John said, “Jim is cool, Jim is dangerous. Jim brings back the old John Abraham from Dhoom. When Pathaan clashes with Jim, expect fireworks.” The actor said that he did not go through a body transformation for the movie. “I didn’t even know that I had a bare-body shot in Pathaan. Sid surprised me. I think because of the lifestyle regime that I have; I don’t need to transform for a film. I want to believe that I am always in a transformed state all my life and that’s the way I want to be.”

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after four years, John Abraham said, “Not just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on the screen including myself.” John said that he loves Deepika and her family. He added, “Deepika is a lovely person. She is gorgeous and I love her family. They are all lovely. I am always happy to see her successful. It makes me happy and she is a sweetheart.”

When asked about YRF, Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, John said, “Aditya Chopra is the only person in the industry I will look up to. He is the only person I trust intrinsically and he is my go-to person when I need to ask for advice. I did Dhoom with him which was a career defining moment for me. I think Sid and I should work together more often. I am in love with the director he is.”

Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25.

