John Abraham says Shah Rukh Khan is an ‘emotion and national treasure’

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is currently savouring the success of Pathaan, was all hearts for the film’s director Siddharth Anand and co-star Shah Rukh Khan at a press meet on Monday. The actor called Shah Rukh a ‘national treasure’ and also addressed the talk around SRK’s comeback with Pathaan.

At the press meet, John said, “The way YRF has mounted Pathaan, it’s really important. Aditya Chopra deserves a lot of praise. When you see Shah Rukh after four years, looking so good…I used to think I’m an action hero, but Shah Rukh is the number one action hero of the country today.”

He added, “I’m actually surprised that why didn’t he become an action star before. He is very confident and flexible. I was scared to hit him, even though he had said ‘Hit me’. He is a national treasure.”

Talking about his character Jim in the film, John Abraham said, “Jim had to be very cool. He had to be smart and intelligent. Sid has done a fantastic job. Thank you for projecting me so well.”

During the press meet, when a fan shouted, “Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan are back,” John was quick to reply, “Just one correction. Shah Rukh Khan isn’t back. He had just gone for a loo break.”

The actor then spoke about getting an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “I would like to thank Aditya Chopra. The way he positions me, in Dhoom, New York and Pathaan. And my director, Sid, you are also the hero of the film. I got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh. I don’t think he’s an actor anymore, he’s an emotion. May be that’s why I nearly went to kiss him in a lot of scenes (laughs).”