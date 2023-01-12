scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

John Abraham says ‘next question’ when asked about Pathaan, watch video

John Abraham, who refused to speak about Pathaan at an event, took to his Instagram stories to share a note on the upcoming film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

john abraham, shah rukh khanA still from Pathaan.
John Abraham says ‘next question’ when asked about Pathaan, watch video
Bollywood actor John Abraham, who will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, dodged a question about the film at a recent event. In the viral video, a journalist is heard saying, “John aaj Pathaan ka trailer launch hua hai.” The actor, who did not listen to the complete question, quickly said, “Next question.”

However, earlier today, John took to his Instagram handle and shared a note on Pathaan. He wrote, “In my years in cinema, this moment, right here … right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer!!”

Director Siddharth Anand had revealed in an interview that John Abraham was his first choice to play the role of a villain in Pathaan. He said, “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind.”

Pathaan is all set to release on January 25 in theatres. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to cinemas after four years.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:48 IST
Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
