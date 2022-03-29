John Abraham says promoting films on Kapil Sharma Show ‘doesn’t translate into ticket sales’, cites Kashmir Files’ example

John Abraham said that only when new talent is allowed the chance to perform, the industry (including himself) will stop belting out ‘crap’. The actor said that he lost himself somewhere down the line, and that he wants to come back.

John appeared in an interview on the Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel, and was joined by his Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand and music director Shashwat Sachdev.

He said, “I had a franchise that worked, and I belted out something that was just the opposite for the second part. Why did I do it? Because I succumbed to the diktats of commercialism. And because it was a part two, I said, ‘Hey, listen…’ And if you see all the part twos that are releasing now, it’s like…”

John was last seen in the critically panned box office flop Satyameva Jayate 2. Attack is coming this Friday. He continued, “I’m not trying to hard-sell this film. I have no qualms about being ripped apart for something I’ve done badly… The fact of the matter is, if you don’t call a spade a spade, you’re going to be stuck. John also said that he doesn’t believe in item numbers in his films, and sometimes, it shows on his face even on screen.

Saying that Lakshya gets ‘hyper’ about the film’s marketing, he said that promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show doesn’t translate into ticket sales. Citing the example of how The Kashmir Files became a success without traditional marketing, and ‘an over-marketed film’ failed, he said that he told Lakshya this. “He took me to Kapil Sharma, saying ‘I want you to be on Kapil Sharma’. I like Kapil, he’s a nice boy, but it doesn’t translate to ticket sales.”