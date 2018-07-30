Case registered against Satyameva Jayate for hurting religious sentiments

A case has been registered against the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate A case has been registered against the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate has landed itself in a soup even before the release of the film. According to ANI, the Milap Zaveri directorial has irked Shia community members, who claim that their religious sentiments have been hurt by a ‘maatam’ (mourning) clip shown in the film.

Following a complaint against the film by BJP Minority Morcha general secretary Syed Ali Jaffry, the Dabeerpura police on Sunday filed a case against the movie for allegedly offending the religious sentiments of the group under section 295 (A) of IPC, reported New Indian Express.

Satyameva Jayate stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others in significant roles. The movie has been written and directed by Milap Zaveri. Satyameva Jayate has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The film will release on August 15, 2018 along with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

