John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on May 13, set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to arrive a day ahead of its previously announced date. The makers on Wednesday shared that the movie will now release on May 13, 2021. This means the vigilante action drama will have a direct clash Salman Khan’s Radhe, that is also releasing on the same date. Earlier, Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to arrive on May 14, 2021. But the latest news will ensure the John Abraham film will have the same number of days on the extended Eid weekend to establish a stronghold at the box office.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film. Director Milap Zaveri has returned to helm the project. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, it also stars Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Sahil Vaid, Anup Soni and others, and marks the acting comeback of Divya Khosla Kumar.

The team of Satyameva Jayate 2 revealed the revised release date by sharing a new poster that shows John Abraham pitched against himself. While one is in a cop avatar, the other one seems to be representing his grey side within. Both the characters are named Satya and Jay, as per Abraham’s tweet, that read, “This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL!”

Satyamev Jayate 2 was one of the first films to go on floors after the Maharashtra government allowed conditional resumption of film and TV shoots in non-containment zones last year.

When the cinema halls were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, Monisha Advani had told indianexpress.com, “The resumption of theatres is also a testimony to the consumer demand for this form of content, as well as the collective resilience of theatre owners, studios and filmmakers. We are optimistic about seeing our films reach the box office, especially Satyameva Jayate 2, which hopes to keep its date at cinemas this May.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 has been extensively shot in Lucknow.