John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek announce release dates

With theatres resuming operations in Maharashtra from October 22, Bollywood has now officially gotten a go-ahead for releasing movies in cinema halls. While many films have already announced their release schedules, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 have now confirmed their release dates.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is now scheduled to release on November 25. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars John in an action avatar and also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. “SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again🔥🔥 #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October,”Nikkhil Advani wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film with director Anubhav Sinha Anek, which is touted to be a hard hitting socio-political drama, is set to release in theatres on March 31, 2022.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share the announcement and wrote, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.”

Anek is said to be a spy thriller that has been shot in the North-East. Talking about the film, Sinha said in a statement, “It was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story.”

Ayushmann shared in a statement, “It’s only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest. It’s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we’ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it.”

Ayushmann and Anubhav have previously collaborated on Article 15.

Ayushmann’s upcoming films include Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Action Hero.