There has to be a war against terror: John Abraham

At the trailer launch of Romeo Akbar Walter in Mumbai on Monday, Bollywood actor John Abraham opined that there has to be a war against terror.

This was in response to a question about warmongering on social media after the Pulwama attack.

The actor said, “There has to be a war against terror, not against a country, religion or religions or between religions. I am very clear in my outlook.”

He added, “I’m saying things as they are. There has to be a war on terror. It has to be over and done with. That doesn’t mean you have to fight with another country. That doesn’t mean you have to stereotype people.”

John Abraham remarked that the problem across the world is that we are getting polarised.

“We are stereotyping people, that’s probably the most dangerous sign. It shouldn’t happen. But that’s the way the world is functioning today,” he said.

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is written and helmed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi among others in significant roles.

The action drama is scheduled to release on April 5.