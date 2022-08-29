scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, 100%

Director Sajid Nadiadwala's next multi-starrer film is titled as 100%. It stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi.

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill to star in Sajid Khan’s next directorial. (Photo: John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill /Instagram)

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill will come together for a film directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie titled as 100% will be a family entertainer and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. 

The multi-starrer film is set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and  the crazy world of spies. It is expected to hit the floors in early 2023 and might have a Diwali 2023 release. 

John was recently seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor. He will next be seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Recently his look from the movie was revealed. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Talking about John’s look, the director of the movie Siddharth Anand had said, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

Also read |Exclusive | Pa Ranjith on 10 years in cinema, pan-Indian films, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: ‘I am waiting to see the ripples it creates’

The actor also announced his upcoming movie Tariq on August 15. He wrote on Twitter,  “Aazadi ki ‘Tariq’, 15 August, 2023.’Tariq’ is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Riteish is currently hosting the comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai and Nora Fatehi is a judge on the upcoming dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As for Shehnaaz, the actor-singer is gearing up for her film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:57:40 pm
Next Story

Afghans adrift on US ‘lily pad’ in Kosovo

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process
NEET PG 2022

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement