John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, 100%

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill will come together for a film directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie titled as 100% will be a family entertainer and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The multi-starrer film is set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies. It is expected to hit the floors in early 2023 and might have a Diwali 2023 release.

John was recently seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor. He will next be seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Recently his look from the movie was revealed.

Talking about John’s look, the director of the movie Siddharth Anand had said, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

The actor also announced his upcoming movie Tariq on August 15. He wrote on Twitter, “Aazadi ki ‘Tariq’, 15 August, 2023.’Tariq’ is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”

Riteish is currently hosting the comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai and Nora Fatehi is a judge on the upcoming dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As for Shehnaaz, the actor-singer is gearing up for her film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.