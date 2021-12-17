John Abraham reveals unseen photos with wife Priya Runchal on his birthday, fans exclaim ‘bhabhi’

John Abraham turned 49 on Friday. And as a return gift for all the love his fans ushered on him on his special day, John gave them a sneak peek into his personal moments with wife Priya Runchal. It is known that Priya is extremely camera shy and prefers to stay away from the public glare. So her appearance in any form on social media leaves John’s fans immensely happy.

John took to his Instagram handle and posted some unseen clicks with Priya, including some adorable and goofy ones too. One can also see John’s pet dogs in the pictures. While some fans called Priya ‘bhabhi’ in the comments section, others were left surprised to know that John was actually married! “Okay John, now you’re telling me that you are already married,” wrote a fan.

John tied the knot with Priya in 2014. Priya, an investment banker based in the US, visits India to spend time with John.

On the work front, John will next be seen in Attack. The actor shared the film’s first teaser. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Raj=kul Preet Singh, Attack has John playing a super soldier, out to save the country from anti-national forces.

Written and helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack has been bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Ajay Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada. The film will release on January 28 in theatres.

John was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Pathan in his kitty.