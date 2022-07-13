When John Abraham called out Pooja Bhatt for not seeking his consent during the filming of Jism: ‘Is anyone going to ask if I am comfortable doing this?’

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu’s 2003 film Jism was a big moment in Indian pop culture. The film attempted what was then known as ‘bold’ scenes and introduced the audience to the on-screen chemistry of Abraham and Basu. Unlike 2022 film Gehraiyaan which boasted of having an intimacy director on set, Jism had producer Pooja Bhatt talking to her artistes and checking if they were comfortable with the intimate scenes.

In a recent chat on Tinder Swipe Ride, Bhatt recalled that she was directing the intimate scenes of the film and she kept checking with Basu if she was comfortable, until Abraham called her out and said if anyone was going to check with him if he was comfortable or not. The actor-filmmaker said, “I went to actually explain to them what was required and I am telling Bipasha that this is what we have to do but if you are not comfortable and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me? Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?'”

She added, “For me that was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me and I said how presumptuous of us women to think that it’s only the woman who is awkward in an intimate situation. The poor guy.”

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu started dating during the filming of Jism and stayed together for almost a decade.

Jism, directed by Amit Saxena, marked John Abraham’s debut in the movies. The film’s music by MM Kreem, who is now known as MM Keeravani, was a big hit with songs like “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai”, “Awarapan”, “Chalo Tumko Lekar Chale” among others.