scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

When John Abraham called out Pooja Bhatt for not seeking his consent during the filming of Jism: ‘Is anyone going to ask if I am comfortable doing this?’

Unlike 2022 film Gehraiyaan which boasted of having an intimacy director on set, Jism had producer Pooja Bhatt talking to her artistes and checking if they were comfortable with the intimate scenes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:32:30 pm
john abrahamJohn Abraham made his debut with Jism. The film also starred Bipasha Basu.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu’s 2003 film Jism was a big moment in Indian pop culture. The film attempted what was then known as ‘bold’ scenes and introduced the audience to the on-screen chemistry of Abraham and Basu. Unlike 2022 film Gehraiyaan which boasted of having an intimacy director on set, Jism had producer Pooja Bhatt talking to her artistes and checking if they were comfortable with the intimate scenes.

In a recent chat on Tinder Swipe Ride, Bhatt recalled that she was directing the intimate scenes of the film and she kept checking with Basu if she was comfortable, until Abraham called her out and said if anyone was going to check with him if he was comfortable or not. The actor-filmmaker said, “I went to actually explain to them what was required and I am telling Bipasha that this is what we have to do but if you are not comfortable and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me? Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?'”

Also Read |IMDb top 10 films of 2022 so far: Kamala Haasan’s Vikram leads the pack, Jhund and The Kashmir Files feature too

She added, “For me that was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me and I said how presumptuous of us women to think that it’s only the woman who is awkward in an intimate situation. The poor guy.”

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu started dating during the filming of Jism and stayed together for almost a decade.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

Jism, directed by Amit Saxena, marked John Abraham’s debut in the movies. The film’s music by MM Kreem, who is now known as MM Keeravani, was a big hit with songs like “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai”, “Awarapan”, “Chalo Tumko Lekar Chale” among others.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, all the actresses Ranbir Kapoor has worked with
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement