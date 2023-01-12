John Abraham gets overwhelmed with audience’s love for Pathaan trailer, says ‘Can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film’

The trailer of one of the most-anticipated Bollywood films, Pathaan released on January 10. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz around it on social media. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as soldiers working towards national security and John Abraham’s character is a threat to the nation. Overwhelmed with all the love the trailer has received, John took to social media to express his gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, John wrote, “In my years in cinema, this moment, right here … right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie.”

John Abraham, who has earlier starred in another Yash Raj Films superhit, Dhoom, added, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big-screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer!!”

Pathaan, also starring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25. The film will also feature a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

Siddharth Anand had earlier shared that John Abraham was his first and only choice for the role of the villain in Pathaan. The director said that he wanted someone who is ruthless and the “perfect opposite of Pathaan”.

He said, “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind.”