John Abraham on Batla House: The idea is to build a conversation

John Abraham’s love for films that revolve around real-life stories continues with Batla House. The action-drama is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Advertising

Talking about playing DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, John said in a statement, “The responsibility is even bigger as this is the first time I am playing someone who is still serving. If he (Sanjeev Kumar) thinks I am not good enough, he can shoot me (laughs). So, I better be good at portraying him in the film.”

The teasers of Batla House were launched by its makers recently and it hints that the film is going to be an edge of the seat thriller. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film has been directed by Nikhil Advani.

John Abraham further shared how he got into the skin of his character. “I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him,” he shared.

Advertising

“There were times when I was tempted to take creative liberties, but I refrained from that. I wanted to be true to the character. It was interesting playing him, but it was difficult too because it is a strong and conflicting character. A lot has happened in his life post the Batla House incident and to present that on screen was difficult. It’s like walking on a double-edged sword and you don’t want to tilt either way. So, this is not Nikkhil (Advani, director) or my version of a story that we want people to believe in, but this is what we believe in, factually,” he added.

Commenting on the various perspectives around the encounter, John Abraham said, “Batla House is not anti or pro any community or political establishment. It’s a story of this man’s life and what he went through. To put it in simple words, it’s a story of one man’s life. I am aware that there will be conflicting views even if you stick to facts as closely as possible. However, the idea is to build a conversation and I hope we have done that with this film. One way of looking at it is to show different perspectives to the story and the other is to make the audience think and give them a reason for constructive argument.”

Batla House is set to release on August 15.