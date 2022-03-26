John Abraham reflects on past mistakes, says he could’ve been ‘a better partner and a better person’

Actor John Abraham spoke about the regrets of his life, and admitted in a new interview that he has made many mistakes in his personal life, adding that he hasn’t lived life; he has merely survived.

Citing the example of a friend whom he reconnected with recently, John revealed that a conversation with this friend made him reaslise certain things about himself. The friend had moved to Spain, and was living the life he’d always wanted to. He plays tennis for two hours every morning, drives a convertible, lives life impromptu. John said on The Ranveer Show podcast, “He told me something very interesting. He said, ‘John, you talk about doing all these things in your life, I’ve actually done it. I’m happier than you are’.”

Asked how he has survived for this long in the industry, John said, “I have survived, I’ve not lived. Either you exist, or you live. When you live, you appreciate life. And there are times when I’ve lived, and I’ve appreciated life and I’ve woken up smiling. But the rest of the time, I’ve survived. I’ve given away pieces of myself, I’ve kind of kept my head above the water where my nostrils are just…”

The actor admitted to having made many mistakes in the past, and said, “With age, people get into retrospection. You think about how you’ve spent your life. I look back at all the mistakes that I’ve made, and all the things I’ve done right. And I realise that there’s very little that I’ve done right. There’s a lot that I’ve done not so right… I don’t think I’ve treated some people very fairly in my life, even though I didn’t mean to. I could have been a better human being, I could have been a better partner, I could’ve been a better son, a better person, a better student. I fell short, I wouldn’t say on some counts, but on all counts.”

John said that with age, he has been able to understand the importance of course-correction. He said that for the longest time, he’d work, earn money, and provide for his family, and that would give him happiness.

The actor will next be seen in the action film Attack, which will arrive in theatres at a time when two films – RRR and The Kashmir Files, are doing record business. Notably, both of John’s most recent films–Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2–tanked commercially.