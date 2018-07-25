John Abraham: Best content comes from regional cinema

John Abraham talks about his debut Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjpe. John Abraham talks about his debut Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

John Abraham believes regional cinema is far ahead of Bollywood in terms of content as the industry concentrates on story instead of worrying about “huge unnecessary budgets”.

The actor-producer has entered the regional space with his first Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

“I sometimes feel the best content, unfortunately, I’d like to say this being a Hindi film actor, doesn’t come from Hindi films. It comes from regional cinema. Because when you don’t have huge unnecessary budgets, you concentrate only on content,” John told reporters.

“The content here is fantastic. I think after this, I’m sure there’ll be a trend which has already started, this film will be remade in hindi. You’ll be really happy with this film,” he added.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the film, directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi.

John, who has also produced Hindi films, said every script demands to be made in a certain language and Savita Damodar Paranjpe was best suited for Marathi.

“When I first heard the script, (I felt) it was meant to be in Marathi. When we got the director and the cast, it was like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for me,” he said.

When asked if he wishes to also act in Marathi films in the future, John said, “I’d love to do a Marathi film because I’m a Marathi boy. I am proud of it. I was born and brought up in this city, I belong to this city. Marathi is our first language, we must speak it more often but unfortunately we don’t…”

Based on a popular play of the same name, the film features Subodh Bhave, Trupti Toradmal and Raqesh Bapat in the lead. It is scheduled to release on August 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App