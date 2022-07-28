When John Abraham called out Karan Johar for offering him Robby in K3G: ‘I was looking out for him in the whole film…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood star John Abraham have collaborated on multiple projects in the past, including Dharma Productions’ Kaal and Dostana. However, there was a time when Karan thought John was not a good fit for Bollywood.

In his first appearance on KJo’s chat show Koffee with Karan, the duo spoke about the past, and John also called Karan out for casting him in a tiny, forgettable part in his multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). The director had offered the part of Kareena’s friend Robby to John, which the latter had turned down.

Speaking about it, Karan said, “I thought you (John) would be great on the ramp and definitely not on screen, so when you came to me ‘I said you should weigh your options and do other stuff.'”

John confessed that at the time, he used to consult Karan regarding his career: “I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘where’s robby, where’s robby,’ I couldn’t see Robby.”

Also Read | Ek Villain Returns actor John Abraham: Playing a hero always is boring

A red-faced Karan apologised for his actions and stated, “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage.” At the time, John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi had appeared together on KJo’s show to promote their movie Kaal.

John Abraham is looking forward to the release of the thriller Ek Villain Returns, in which he shares screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The movie releases on July 29.