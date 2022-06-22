John Abraham is not a big fan of OTT: ‘I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499’

John Abraham has said that though as a producer he’d want to make films for the digital medium, he doesn’t see himself as an OTT actor.

In an interview with ETimes, John said he is fine with releasing his production ventures on streaming platforms, but as an actor, he wants to be on the big screen. The actor added, “I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it.”

John Abraham’s last release was Attack. Though the film had a below average run in theatres, it found more viewers post its digital release on ZEE5.

John is now gearing up for his next movie, Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain.

Mohit, who also helmed the first one, earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling roller coaster ride.”

In an interaction with indianexpress.com, the director said. “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Ekta and I are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”