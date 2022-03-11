John Abraham returns from Pathaan shoot in Spain with wife Priya. Watch

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who was shooting in Spain for the YRF actioner Pathaan, is back from the shoot. The actor was photographed with his wife Priya Runchal at Mumbai airport on Friday.

It was just a few days ago that John left for Spain to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In an Instagram live, Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh had shared that Deepika was shooting for a song in Spain with John.

Director Siddharth Anand said in a recent statement, “Deepika’s addition makes the film more exciting as the duo have delivered blockbusters in the past. Plus, we have John, who is undisputed in action. So, there is pressure to deliver a cracking product. I love the pressure and the anticipation.”

Presently, John is looking forward to the release of Attack where he stars alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is scheduled to release on April 1. In 2022, he will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Just a few days ago, John recreated Dostana’s Shut Up & Bounce with Shilpa Shetty on the set of her new show, Shape of You. The video’s caption read, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed.”