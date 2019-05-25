John Abraham injured during Pagalpanti shoot

Toggle Menu
John Abraham has suffered a muscle injury and will be unable to shoot for Pagalpanti for the next few days.

John Abraham has suffered a muscle injury during the shooting of his next Pagalpanti. (Source; John Abraham/Instagram)

John Abraham was injured while shooting for an action scene for his upcoming film Pagalpanti.

A source close to the development said the actor has suffered a muscle injury and will be unable to shoot for the next few days.

“It is a muscle injury on his left bicep. It’s a tear so he has to take rest for few days. He is currently undergoing treatment and won’t be shooting for the film for the next few days,” the source said.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda.

