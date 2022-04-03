John Abraham has ‘deep-rooted respect’ for Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He is responsible for where I am…’

Actor John Abraham, who is working with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, says that he owes the superstar a lot. He recalled how SRK had judged a modelling competition that he was participating in once.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, John Abraham mentioned that SRK was responsible for where he was today, as he had started modelling after SRK had judged the show. “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged.” He added that he has a lot of ‘deep-rooted’ respect for SRK, and called him a wonderful, charming and ‘lovely’ person.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Deepika Padukone and will release in January 2023.

John’s film Attack recently released and has been struggling to make an impact at the box office. In an interview to Indian Express, John opened up about the actioner, saying that he ‘did it for free’. “I am doing Attack for free, how low can I come down? But, I charge because I deserve to charge, so I’ll charge, but I am not going to point a gun at a producer’s head and ask them to pay me this much money. If someone says I don’t deserve this much, then I tell them to not do the film with me, it is my choice if I want to work in it or not. I am very happy doing films for my production house. I am a rare commodity because I hardly come in front of the media, because I am rarely on social media, also because I am not available on OTT,” he said.

Attack will release in two parts.

Prior to Attack, John was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which did not perform as well as expected at the box office.