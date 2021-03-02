John Abraham shares pic as he ‘waits for the wardrobe’, fans ask ‘bhai kapda?’

John Abraham dropped a photo early on Tuesday, designed to wake up his fans. The actor was seen sitting on a couch in the photo, covering himself with a pillow as he wrote “Waiting for wardrobe #setlife”. Smiling at the camera, the actor’s chiselled abs and legs left the internet stunned, with many asking him how to stay so fit.

Some of his followers admired the picture and left fire and love-struck emojis in the comment section, even as others wondered who clicked the picture. “Bhai kapde?” a fan asked in a lighter vein while another said, “No John, not this early in the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

“This should be Dostana 2’s opening scene,” wrote another user on Instagram

John has started shooting for Ek Villain 2 this week. The actor announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “And it begins.” The film, directed by Mohit Suri, also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. The project marks John’s first collaboration with Arjun and Disha.

John will also be seen in Arjun’s Sardar Ka Grandson, which will soon stream on Netflix. He will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, which will release in theatres on March 19. His Satyamev Jayate will go toe-to-toe with Salman Khan’s Radhe this Eid.