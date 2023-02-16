John Abraham gifts Suzuki Hyabusa bike to himself after Pathaan’s raging success, unpacks it in new video. Watch

Actor John Abraham is basking in the success of his latest film, Pathaan, which featured him in the role of an antagonist. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has already crossed over Rs 970 crore worldwide and entered the Rs 500 crore club domestically, becoming the biggest hit in his career. Recently, the actor, who is a motorcycle enthusiast, gifted himself a new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. A video of John unpacking his shiny bike started doing the rounds on social media.

As per reports, the bike is priced at an approximate Rs 17 lakh.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has always been a part of his collection and John has upgraded it over the years and now has the most recent model, MY2023. The bike is touted to cost around Rs 16.4 lakhs. Apart from the Suzuki Hayabusa, John Abraham has a number of other motorcycles, including Yamaha R1, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Honda CBR 1000RR-R, Ducati Diavel, Suzuki GSX-1000R, BMW S100RR, Yamaha RD 350, Yamaha V-Max, MV Agusta F3 800, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Ducati Panigale V4.

John Abraham kickstarted the trend for bikes after his film Dhoom, where his character was perpetually seen zooming away on a bike. In the recent documentary The Romantics, Aditya Chopra mentioned that they spent more on bikes for the film than on the actors themselves, and recalled the craze that it triggered after the film’s success. The bike almost became a part of John’s personality and the film revived his career, as he was going through a rough patch at the time. “Nobody had expectations from the film, or me, “John said in the documentary. John was last seen in Pathaan as Jim, a ruthless mercenary, seething with revenge against India. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Earlier in a statement, he had discussed the possibility of his character getting a backstory, as part of the YRF Spy universe.