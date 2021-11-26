scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
John Abraham teases Force 3, wants to create an ‘action universe’

John Abraham has a lineup of hard-hitting films in the action genre including Attack, Ek Villain Returns, YRF's movie reportedly titled Pathan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 12:25:08 pm
John AbrahamJohn Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 has hit screens. (Photo: Instagram/John Abraham)

Bollywood star John Abraham has expressed his desire to work on the third part of Force and develop it as “the biggest action franchise” in the country.

The 48-year-old actor returned in an action avatar with ‘Satyameva Jayate 2′, which hit cinema halls on Thursday. He has a lineup of hard-hitting films in the same genre including ‘Attack’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, YRF’s movie reportedly titled ‘Pathan’, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

While he may have been part of successful entertainers like ‘Garam Masala’ and ‘Dostana’, movies like ‘Dhoom’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Force’, ‘Parmanu’, and ‘Satyameva Jayate’ cemented his position as an action hero.

Also Read |Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham starrer is a string of tired stereotypes and bad story-telling

“I want to do bigger and better action films. I want to mount it in a big way. I want to make summer blockbuster films. The film that I own in terms of franchise is ‘Force’, it was probably the first action franchise that existed. I want to do ‘Force 3’ and make it the biggest action franchise this country has seen. I enjoy this space completely. I also have ‘Attack’, which is ready and even that film has the best action,” Abraham told PTI.

With stunts come injuries, something the actor said are part and parcel of the genre, but that doesn’t deter him from making more action movies.

“I feel stronger, fitter and better. I now have a grasp of how to make action bigger and I want to entertain the audience with that big fun action film. I want to create my own universe,” he added.

Asked about his film on motorcycle racing, John Abraham said the project is still under development.

“We want to make that happen. We couldn’t do it because of the pandemic. My next year is packed. So, in 2023. it will definitely happen,” he added.

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Attack’. Abraham also informed he has completed the shooting of Mohit Suri-helmed ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and work on ‘Pathan’ is yet to be finished.

