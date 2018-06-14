John Abraham on 2018 Football World Cup: Germany is a team I would like to put my money on

John Abraham is a self-proclaimed football lover. John Abraham is a self-proclaimed football lover.

John Abraham is basking in the success of Parmanu. The actor-producer, who is currently busy with the production of his next films Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter, is also gearing up for 2018 FIFA World Cup. A self-proclaimed football fan, John not just loves to play the game but also owns the Indian Super League (ISL) football team NorthEast United FC. So, which team is John putting his money on this World Cup?

On the sidelines of promoting Parmanu in New Delhi, we asked John about the 2018 FIFA World Cup and his favourite participating country. He told indianexpress.com, “I support North-East United FC. Oh sorry, that’s my team in ISL (laughs). I support my country. Why would I support another country? But in terms of some of the attractive teams, I think Germany is a team that I would like to put my money on.”

The actor is one of the very few Bollywood stars who can be credited for popularising the sport in India, a country which barely sees anything beyond cricket. He has professionally played the sport in the Indian A-Division and was on the verge of being in the Indian national team, when modelling and films came calling.

Even today, time and again we see John taking to the field along with actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. John’s 2007 film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal also revolved around football.

John Abraham’s team NorthEast United FC is based in Guwahati and represents eight Indian states of North East India – Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.

In November last year, the Assam government assured John of lending support to him for setting up a world-class football academy to help aspiring footballers of the state. John had also assured the government that he would take steps to ensure participation of players from ASEAN countries in sports activities in Guwahati.

