John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to star in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will share screen space for the first time in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s yet-to-be-titled gangster drama.

Talking about his new project, Gupta, known for films like Kaante, Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil among others, said, “It is my third outing with John and I am super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him. I am back to my base of filmmaking, gangster dramas and all I can say is…Its Good to be Home.”

The film will be set in the 1980s and 1990s and will chronicle the journey of the city of dreams from Bombay to Mumbai. The fictionalised tale will involve key events like the closing of mills, murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity.

While Sanjay Gupta has collaborated with John Abraham in 2006 film Zinda and Shootout In Wadala (2013) also starring Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and Tusshar Kapoor, this is the first time that he has joined hands with Emraan Hashmi. His last release Kaabil, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, earned over Rs 100 crore in India and was recently released in China.

The yet-to-be-titled gangster drama will go on floors in July and is expected to hit theaters in 2020.