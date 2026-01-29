John Abraham ditches beard, surprises fans with clean-shaven look: ‘His face looks gaunt’

John Abraham stuns fans with a dramatic clean-shaven look, revealing a leaner frame and salt-and-pepper hair.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 04:45 PM IST
John AbrahamJohn Abraham's new look. (Photo: Instagram/@johnabraham_paglu)
Actor-producer John Abraham has left fans doing a double-take with a surprising new look. Known for his rugged, beard-clad persona, the actor was recently spotted in a clean-shaven look that has gone viral across social media.

John Abraham’s different look

Photos of John posted online show a noticeably leaner actor, sporting salt-and-pepper hair and a bright, confident smile as he poses with his team. Dressed casually in a black T-shirt, his freshly shaved face immediately grabbed attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SONI🦩 (@johnabraham_paglu)

Fans react to John Abraham’s clean shaven look

The internet wasted no time reacting to John Abraham’s new look. While some saw it as a “complete transformation,” others speculated it could be tied to a movie shoot. “Ye kya ho gaya John ko? (What happened to him?),” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Maybe I’m in Delulu but… IPS Rakesh Maria biopic ka shoot wrapped ✔️ Clean-shaven John spotted 👀 Force 3 ke liye beard grow loading… calm before the Force 😮‍🔥💪”

“It seems like he’s lost weight, and with that weight loss, his face looks gaunt and his wrinkles more visible,” observed another.

“Face-wise, he’s looking how he’s supposed to look at his age,” another fan commented.

John Abraham’s fitness and diet

John Abraham’s striking transformation isn’t a coincidence. A well-known fitness enthusiast, the actor is famously disciplined with his diet and lifestyle. Celebrity fitness trainer, Vinod Channa, recently revealed that John hasn’t consumed sugar for years and follows a strict regimen without compromise.

“John is an egalitarian. If I tell him to eat only four types of food, he will stick to that and won’t touch anything else,” Vinod told Hindi Rush.

He shared an example highlighting John’s discipline: “Once, when Princess of Taiwan was visiting during a shoot, all the food on the table was finished. She told me John must have eaten everything. But I was 100% confident he hadn’t touched a single thing.”

Vinod added, “John doesn’t even consume sugar. His body has adapted to this routine. Even if he eats something like brinjal or okra, which he hasn’t eaten in years, his stomach can’t digest it. That’s the level of strictness he follows.”

What’s next for John Abraham?

John Abraham was last seen in the high-octane thriller Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan and also starring Manushi Chhillar.

Recently, John also unveiled the teaser for the documentary Oslo: A Tale of Promise at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which he is producing. There are reports that he may star in Force 3 and a biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, though no official announcements have been made yet.

