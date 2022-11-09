scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

When John Abraham confessed he was insecure about his looks: ‘I would wake up crying, question God why I have such a face’

John Abraham is known for his good looks and his fit physique. He is currently looking forward to the release of Pathaan, where he is the main villain.

john abrahamJohn Abraham is known for his good looks. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani via John/Instagram)

It is hard to imagine that Bollywood star John Abraham, who is known for his stylish looks and chiselled body, would have ever been insecure about how he looked. But turns out he was. In one of his earlier interviews with chat show host and actor Simi Garewal for the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, John had confessed that he was deeply insecure about how he looked and how short he was in school.

“I was underweight, and always had a lot of pimples,” the actor told Simi. However, it was the same John who said he had told his father that he would one day ‘sell his face.’ “I told my father one day I would sell this face, but when you have those pimples you lose a lot of self-confidence. There were times I would get up crying, and I would ask god, ‘why have you given me a face like this?’ I was also the shortest boy in my class in 10th standard.”

The actor, who is known for his love of fast motorbikes, also shared that growing up his family did not have a car.

“Bombay Scottish School is the school of the affluent, everyone used to come in a car, I didn’t have a car back then. I wished to have a fancy car when I was 18. I used to travel by bus, (that is why) I respect money, I don’t splurge it, don’t throw it around,” the actor stated.

John also talked about being different than other male leads and said he had been told he has created his ‘own niche’ in a very competitive industry: “I was told if everybody is dal and chawal here, I am the caviar. I have created a niche for myself.”

After appearing in 2004 release Jism, John has been seen in smaller, independent films like Zinda, Kabul Express, No Smoking and Taxi No 9211. He later changed lanes and went fully commercial and starred in nationalist movies like Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. He was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, and is currently looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan, where he is said to play the main antagonist.

Pathaan releases on January 25 next year.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 01:06:34 pm
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 01:06:34 pm
