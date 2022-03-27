John Abraham teaches dance steps to Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet: Watch them perform on Beast’s ‘Halamithi Habibo’

John Abraham turned a director and choreographer on the sets of India’s Got Talent. John, who came on the reality show to promote his upcoming film Attack, was seen teaching the hook step and guiding Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh on Beast’s ‘Halamithi Habibo.’ The song originally stars superstar Vijay and Pooja Hegde. At first, the actresses taught the hook steps to each other, and later, they performed the song. Sharing the video on Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, “Fun-tastic Four. Burning up the dance floor!” During the episode, John and Shilpa also performed on ‘Desi Girl’ and ‘Shut Up and Bounce.’

Earlier, John had also appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show, titled Shape of You. In the episode, John opened up on the importance of fitness. He also said that men can be “imperfect.”

At present John is busy promoting Attack, which sees him play a super-soldier. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about being called a “modernised patriot.”

“I thought that was Akshay,” he reacted, adding, “For me, India’s heroism doesn’t come from waving the national flag, that’s being jingoistic. For me, what is cool about India is how in the Russia and Ukraine war, India has abstained (from voting against Russia at the UN). Why has India abstained? It is because India is smart enough to understand that their oldest ally has always been Russia. India has recognised that. For me that is heroism; India has not bowed to the pressure to vote against Russia. I am not saying I stand for war, I don’t. All I am saying is, my idea of heroism is that.”

Attack also stars Jacqueline and Rakul Preet. The film will release on April 1.