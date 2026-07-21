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After a villa in Khar, John Abraham buys Rs 84 crore bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra
Actor John Abraham has acquired a Bandra West bungalow for Rs 84 crore, amid a surge in trophy bungalow deals.
Actor John Abraham has expanded his real estate portfolio with a bungalow in Mumbai’s prime real estate. According to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the actor acquired a Rs 84 crore bungalow in Bandra West.
As per the property registration documents, the bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West. The property measures a 1,017.60 sq metre land area and an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 sq metres, including an outhouse of around 31.50 sq metres. The registered amount for the transaction is Rs 84 crore.
The transaction was registered on July 14, 2026, with the including a Rs 5.04 crore stamp duty paid by the actor, the documents show. The freehold real estate was bought from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed.
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John Abraham’s property purchase in 2023
In December 2023, John Abraham acquired a bungalow in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs 70.83 crore, as per the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The bungalow is situated on Linking Road, one of Mumbai’s biggest retail roads. The actor paid Rs 4.24 crore for the property’s stamp duty, and the deal was registered on December 27, 2023.
Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the action-thriller The Diplomat, which was also produced by him. The actor will next feature in the action-packed sequel Force 3, a biopic of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.
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