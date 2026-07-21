After a villa in Khar, John Abraham buys Rs 84 crore bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra

Actor John Abraham has expanded his real estate portfolio with a bungalow in Mumbai’s prime real estate. According to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the actor acquired a Rs 84 crore bungalow in Bandra West.

As per the property registration documents, the bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West. The property measures a 1,017.60 sq metre land area and an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 sq metres, including an outhouse of around 31.50 sq metres. The registered amount for the transaction is Rs 84 crore.

The transaction was registered on July 14, 2026, with the including a Rs 5.04 crore stamp duty paid by the actor, the documents show. The freehold real estate was bought from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed.