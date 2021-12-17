When John Abraham spoke about camps in Bollywood: ‘There are family pressures, peer pressures…’

John Abraham vroomed into stardom with Dhoom (2004). A successful model and actor, Dhoom presented him like never before, and probably that was also the time when he sensed intense competition in Bollywood. On his birthday, we revisited one of his earliest interviews in which he spoke about acknowledging the existence of “camps” in the film industry.

“I have just started learning about lobbies and camps when other people have asked for the same role as I have been offered. There have been family pressures, peer pressures, father pressures and mother pressures. But I feel very complimented that someone wants to do a role that I am doing,” John said on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.

When asked if he is able to withstand all that he had started to experience, John replied, “Well, till now I have tried to be very careful because I don’t have any backing. If I fall, there’s no one to really hold my hand. So, I have to stand up there myself and I realise that. And I think I am doing pretty good job and hanging in there. I think I have created a niche for myself. I have been told that if everybody is dal and chawal, I am caviar. I felt wow but I realised that it meant that you are not gonna get as many roles as the others.”

He also spoke about making friends in the industry. The actor agreed that it is easier to make friends with co-stars only when they are secure, which is quite rare. “I think it is very easy and you can have very good friends if you are secure but most of them are not. That’s a problem,” John told Simi in response to her question if it is easy for him to make his co-stars his friends. “What they don’t understand is that I see it. I see insecurity very easily and I know it when I see it. And I feel helpless and I just want to reach out and tell them that listen, don’t worry about me. I am just doing my work. You do yours. Why fear when John is here,” John chuckled.

John, who turns 49 today, featured last in Satyameva Jayate 2. He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Attack and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.