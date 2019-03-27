John Abraham to star in and produce a biker film

John Abraham’s love for bikes isn’t unknown. While we saw his biker avatar in Dhoom, the actor loves to ride the machine every now and then offscreen too. Now, John is set to take his passion one notch higher on the celluloid. He has teamed up with Ajay Kapoor to co-produce a biker movie that will be directed by Rensil D’Silva and will go on floors in the coming months.

The untitled film will be John’s third collaboration with Ajay Kapoor who has previously bankrolled the actor’s 2018 film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and the upcoming espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).

John said in a statement, “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I am happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!”

A story that is close to my heart. Excited to kick start this journey with @ajay0701 and director @RensilDSilva. Shoot begins July 2019.@johnabrahament @KytaProductions pic.twitter.com/Mr9lw7myTF — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 27, 2019

Director Rensil added, “I have grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it is a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John.”

The film is currently in pre-production stage and will begin shooting from July this year. The makers informed that apart from John, the rest of the cast is being finalised.

Laurence Skelly, Enterprise Minister of the Isle of Man Government, commented, “The Isle of Man is the home of road racing and, whilst the TT is what we are principally known for, we also have a rich series of annual races on our roads which draws crowds from around the world. We are pleased to welcome this interest in our Island and the proposals build on both our motorcycling heritage and our strong pedigree as a stunning location for TV and film. We look forward to John Abraham’s film presenting the Isle of Man to the vast Indian cinema audience for the first time.”