John Abraham on Batla House-Mission Mangal clash: Audience will get an opportunity to choose from good films

John Abraham along with director Nikkhil Advani launched the trailer of Batla House in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film is releasing on August 15, and it will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mars and Saaho starring Prabhas.

Talking about the clash, John said, “Make some noise for the desi boys.”

He added, “Honestly if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it. But Akshay and I are very good friends and we really get along. In fact, we messaged each other a couple of days ago. There is absolutely nothing. We are only releasing two films on the same day. There is enough space and the audience will get an opportunity to choose from good films. I can definitely say that our film is very good. I can say that the audience at least has one choice for sure. I hope the other two films are good too. August 15 is a great day for films to release.”

Bhushan Kumar of T Series said, “We roughly have 5500 screens all over India. We will try our best to have around 2500 screens.”

John Abraham revealed why it is important to release his film on a national holiday. He said, “A holiday always gives you a bigger opening. So, it is a great idea to release a film on a holiday. Besides, the genre of our film is very specific to Independence Day.”

John was then asked how he copes with controversies that come his way. He said, “Controversies will happen at every stage in life. Whether you are a star, an anchor or a common person. I have handled it by ignoring it. But each person handles it very differently. There are people who get violent. There are people who get upset and angry. I look at it constructively. I just go back home and think about it. This is why you will never see me having an outburst because I process everything in my head.”

