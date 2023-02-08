John Abraham hopes his Pathaan character Jim gets a backstory, says it would be great if Aditya Chopra brought him back: ‘Imagine the pain….’

After playing a strong patriot and vigilante in his past few films, John Abraham’s villain avatar in Pathaan received much appreciation. The actor played the role of a man named Jim, a patriot who turned into a ruthless killer after the death of his family as India refused to negotiate with terrorists. Recently, John expressed his hope that his character would be brought back again so that fans could see his backstory. There’s quite a possibility that this might happen, as Aditya Chopra is carefully building the YRF Spy Universe, which already features Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War.

John said in a statement, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan. As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them.”

He added “I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too. I’m fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan.”

Speaking about what he loves about Jim, John called him a ‘refreshingly suave’ villain with etched out characterisation. “Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later.”

He adds, “As Luthra says in Pathaan, Jim and Kabir are the best in business. So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim. I don’t know what Aditya Chopra has in mind. As of now, I’m relishing the love that’s coming my way and I’m thankful that I have entertained people thoroughly.”

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has crossed over Rs 400 crore in India and is doing astounding business globally as well. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller sees SRK’s Pathaan tracking down John Abraham’s Jim, a brutal terrorist, who was once a patriot. The film also saw a cameo from Salman Khan’s Tiger, and fans can expect many such crossovers in the future.